Joann K. Turo, 82, of New York City and Westerly, Rhode Island died unexpectedly on Tuesday March 24, 2020.
Born in Westerly, RI on February 13, 1938 she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Anna (Drew) Turo.
Joann graduated from Westerly High School with the class of 1955, and received her BA from the University of Rhode Island and her MA from Ohio University. She did advanced graduate study at New York University .
A licensed Psychoanalyst and Psychoanalytic Psychotherapist, practicing in New York City for over 30 years, she was a Training and Supervising Analyst at the Training Institute of the Contemporary Freudian Society where she had served as Vice President. In addition, she did consultative work in managerial and executive development and in organizational governance. She was also a member of the American Psychoanalytic Association and the International Psychoanalytic Association. She served on a variety of committees and in positions of leadership, published articles, and presented and participated on panels nationally and internationally.
Throughout her successful career as a Psychotherapist and exciting life in New York City, she stayed devoted to her hometown and her Irish-Italian heritage. She returned often to support family and friends in their difficult times and to celebrate their good times. She enjoyed weekends and summer vacations here.
Joann had begun her long planned retirement back to Westerly just last week. She was looking forward to spending more time with her loving family and reuniting with treasured friends from her high school and college years. She was hoping for more sunny days at Watch Hill beach and leisurely walks to Napatree Point. Her last days were filled with gratitude and joy for the life she had worked hard to shape and the blessing of coming home again.
She will be sadly missed by her nephew Raymond Howard and his family. She also leaves several cousins. She was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Mary T. and Roy T. Howard, her brother, Donald Turo and her nephew Roy B. Howard.
A private graveside service was held at St. Sebastian Cemetery.
To fulfill one of her wishes, a celebration of her life will be announced once the virus danger has passed.
Donations in Joann's memory may be made to? Johnnycake Center of Westerly Food Bank, 23 Industrial Drive Westerly 02891.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 29, 2020