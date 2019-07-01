JoAnn Thelma Varas, 90, of Oak Street, Ashaway, passed away on June 28th, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She is survived by her children Paul Sr., Anthony, John and Kathryn and was predeceased by her sons, David and Michael and loving husband Joseph. She has 10 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren. JoAnn was born and raised in Atlanta, GA and moved to RI where she worked as a CNA for over 40 years at the Watch Hill Manor. She was an avid reader and animal lover, especially her Baby J. She also enjoyed spending time with her DD family in Ashaway. Memorial services will be held July 5th at 11 a.m. at the Chariho Southern Baptist Church in Bradford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Ashaway Free Library. Published in The Westerly Sun from July 1 to July 2, 2019