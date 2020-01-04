|
Joanna Loretta Fonda of Hopkinton, RI, 85, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.
Joanna was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Thomas and Mary DiGiacomo.
Joanna attended Ridgewood High School in Ridgewood, NJ and Penn Hall College in Pennsylvania. On April 7, 1956 she married her childhood sweetheart, David Fonda. They were married for 48 years until his death in 2004. Joanna loved her family and was dearly loved. She was a wonderful mother, sister, wife, aunt, grandma and friend. She was an avid tennis player in her time and sports fan. She loved animals.
Joanna is survived by her son Steven Fonda of Crestline, CA and her daughter Maria Raimondo of Westerly, RI; her sister Marie Ruggiero of Louisville, KY; two grandsons, Michael Raimondo of South Kingston, RI and Brandon Raimondo of Charlestown, RI; and her nephews and cousins.
To honor Joanna's wishes, there will be no visiting hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am on Saturday at Immaculate Conception Church, 111 High St., Westerly. Burial will be private. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Jan. 4, 2020