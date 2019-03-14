Joanna (Cochrane) Wakeman, 78, a resident of 18 years of Stonington, CT. died Saturday, March 9, 2019 as the result of an unexpected accident in Mystic, CT.

Affectionately known as "Joey" to her family and friends, she was the beloved wife of 35 years to Seth F. Wakeman who sadly, also died due to an unexpected accident on Saturday, March 9th.

Born in Walton, province of Nova Scotia, Canada the daughter of the late James and Avis (Rolfe) Cochrane. Moving to the United States in 1946 settling in New London, CT. Joanna graduated from New London High School class of 1958.

Joanna had a long and varied career in the health and medicine field. Joanna specialized in private senior caregiving which drew upon her abilities as an Emergency Medical Technician and Bookkeeper from Fraser and Schmidt Urology.

Joanna connected with the outdoors and channeled that inspiration into poetry and art. She delighted in being around people, hosting parties and get togethers, reading and playing cribbage with Seth. She was passionate about shopping which included browsing through the clearance sections of department stores and sifting through thrift shops.

Joanna was able to take on an ancesteral role in her family which was robustly rooted in wisdom, peace and humor. She was a devoted mom, confidant and friend to her children. Her love and understanding for her grandchildren knew no bounds.

Joanna is survived by her three sons, Michael Losacano of Niantic, David Losacano of Mystic and William Losacano and his wife, Siri, of Norway; three step-sons, Peter Wakeman of Narragansett, RI., David Wakeman of Noank and Andrew Wakeman and his wife, Miriam, of San Diego, CA; her sister, Patricia Nossek and her husband, John, of Waterford; brother, Richard Cochrane and his wife, Donna, of Niantic; seven grandchildren, Jennifer, Katelyn, Thomas, Loren, Max, Ella, and Odin; and one step-granddaughter, Molly. She was predeceased by a brother, George Cochrane and a sister, Donna San Juan.

A joint celebration of Joanna and Seth's life will be held Monday, March 18th from 5-8 pm at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic. For those wishing to locate the funeral home with GPS, please use 51 Williams Ave. Mystic, for the physical address. A private burial will be held on Martha's Vineyard.

In remembering Joanna, please consider a donation in her memory to , 225 N. Michigan Ave. FL17 Chicago IL 60601 alz.org. Published in The Westerly Sun from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019