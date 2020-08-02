MYSTIC - Joanne M. Francis, 77, formerly of Pawcatuck, CT died Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Mystic Healthcare & Rehab Center in Mystic, CT where she had been a resident for many years.
Born in Westerly, RI she was the daughter of the late George W. Francis Sr. and Mary (Champlin) Francis and was a graduate of Stonington High School class of 1961.
She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, George W. Francis Jr. and Linda Francis of Pawcatuck, with whom she made her home with for many years prior to living at Mystic Healthcare; her three nephews, Stephen, Scott and Ryan Francis; a great-nephew, Brendan Francis and a great-niece, Miranda Francis.
She was an avid sports fan and never missed an opportunity to watch her beloved Red Sox and also UCONN Women's Basketball.
Joanne had a long and distinguished career in the Insurance industry, beginning with the C.A. Morgan Insurance in Westerly as Office Manager and Treasurer for twenty years. She eventually went on to become an Insurance Adjuster and Claims Examiner for NLC Insurance in Norwich, CT up until her retirement in 1996. Her years spent in the insurance sector, earned her the professional designation of CIC (Certified Insurance Councilor) and CPIW (Certified Professional Insurance Woman) affording her the opportunity to teach numerous insurance courses over the years.
A faithful and active communicant of St. Mary Church in Stonington. She was not only one of the original benefactors of the church but, Joanne was a former CCD Teacher and Money Counter. She was also a member and secretary of the first elected Parish Council, a Eucharistic Minister and Lector. She also volunteered for the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center.
For many years, Joanne lived with Multiple Sclerosis, that at times, was difficult for her. Her strong faith and positive attitude was admired by those that knew her and she was an inspiration to many.
Her family will receive relatives and friends, Wednesday, August 5th from 6:30-8:00 pm at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic. Social distancing guidelines will be in place when entering the funeral home. A funeral mass will be celebrated Thursday, at 10:00 am at St. Mary Church in Stonington. Following her mass, she will be buried at St. Mary Cemetery in Stonington.
Donations in her memory can be made to the CT MS Society at www.nationalmssociety.org.