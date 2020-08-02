1/1
Joanne M. Francis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MYSTIC - Joanne M. Francis, 77, formerly of Pawcatuck, CT died Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Mystic Healthcare & Rehab Center in Mystic, CT where she had been a resident for many years.

Born in Westerly, RI she was the daughter of the late George W. Francis Sr. and Mary (Champlin) Francis and was a graduate of Stonington High School class of 1961.

She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, George W. Francis Jr. and Linda Francis of Pawcatuck, with whom she made her home with for many years prior to living at Mystic Healthcare; her three nephews, Stephen, Scott and Ryan Francis; a great-nephew, Brendan Francis and a great-niece, Miranda Francis.

She was an avid sports fan and never missed an opportunity to watch her beloved Red Sox and also UCONN Women's Basketball.

Joanne had a long and distinguished career in the Insurance industry, beginning with the C.A. Morgan Insurance in Westerly as Office Manager and Treasurer for twenty years. She eventually went on to become an Insurance Adjuster and Claims Examiner for NLC Insurance in Norwich, CT up until her retirement in 1996. Her years spent in the insurance sector, earned her the professional designation of CIC (Certified Insurance Councilor) and CPIW (Certified Professional Insurance Woman) affording her the opportunity to teach numerous insurance courses over the years.

A faithful and active communicant of St. Mary Church in Stonington. She was not only one of the original benefactors of the church but, Joanne was a former CCD Teacher and Money Counter. She was also a member and secretary of the first elected Parish Council, a Eucharistic Minister and Lector. She also volunteered for the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center.

For many years, Joanne lived with Multiple Sclerosis, that at times, was difficult for her. Her strong faith and positive attitude was admired by those that knew her and she was an inspiration to many.

Her family will receive relatives and friends, Wednesday, August 5th from 6:30-8:00 pm at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic. Social distancing guidelines will be in place when entering the funeral home. A funeral mass will be celebrated Thursday, at 10:00 am at St. Mary Church in Stonington. Following her mass, she will be buried at St. Mary Cemetery in Stonington.

Donations in her memory can be made to the CT MS Society at www.nationalmssociety.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
06:30 - 08:00 PM
Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved