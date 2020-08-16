John A. Oliver, 57, of Spruce Street, Westerly, passed away at The Westerly Hospital on Friday, August 7, 2020.
Born in Westerly, he was the beloved son of Manuel Oliver and Marie Cerasoli.
John worked as a chef for Happy Hollidays Restaurant for many years. He was a graduate of Westerly High and an avid car collector. John served in the US Marine Corps.
In addition to his parents, John leaves behind three children, Tyler J. Oliver and Kyle J. Oliver, both of Westerly and Nicole M. Fraser of Palm Bay, FL; three grandchildren, Knox E. Rome, Troy E. Fraser and Ayden T. Oliver; his Godmother Margie Cerasoli of Westerly; and five siblings.
All services will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements.