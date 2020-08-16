1/1
John A. Oliver
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John A. Oliver, 57, of Spruce Street, Westerly, passed away at The Westerly Hospital on Friday, August 7, 2020.
Born in Westerly, he was the beloved son of Manuel Oliver and Marie Cerasoli.
John worked as a chef for Happy Hollidays Restaurant for many years. He was a graduate of Westerly High and an avid car collector. John served in the US Marine Corps.
In addition to his parents, John leaves behind three children, Tyler J. Oliver and Kyle J. Oliver, both of Westerly and Nicole M. Fraser of Palm Bay, FL; three grandchildren, Knox E. Rome, Troy E. Fraser and Ayden T. Oliver; his Godmother Margie Cerasoli of Westerly; and five siblings.
All services will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved