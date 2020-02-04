The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
S.R. Avery Funeral Home
3A Bank Street
Hope Valley, RI 02832
(401) 343-1674
John Allen Card Sr.

John Allen Card Sr. Obituary
John Allen Card, Sr. 85, of Rockville, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2020 at South Kingston Nursing and Rehab. He was the beloved husband of June E. (Gillan) Card and together they shared 56 years of marriage.
John served honorably in the US Army, he worked as a young adult at Wests Bakery before becoming a supervisor at Greene Plastics in Hope Valley until his retirement. John loved trapping, hunting, fishing, cooking and his camp in Maine. He loved spending time with his family and friends at camp or in his garage.
Besides his wife John leaves his sister Nancy Hinchcliff and husband Dale of Richmond, RI. His son John Allen Card Jr. and wife Carol of Hopkinton, NH. Daughter Donna Marie Barry and husband Michael of Baltic, CT. Goddaughter Kristen Thomas and husband Jeffrey of Westerly RI. 6 grandchildren; Haily Barry, Aiden Coon, Sarah Little and husband John, Gregory Card and wife Amber, Rebecca Eccard and husband John, Jeffrey Fishman. 5 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A grave side service will be held at 3:00pm on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Wood River Cemetery, Richmond. The family invites you to join them in a celebration of John's life starting at 4:00pm at the Ashaway Sportsman Club off of North Road in Hopkinton, RI. Refreshments and libations will be served as stories are shared. There will be no calling hours.
S.R. Avery Funeral Home, 3A Bank St. Hope Valley is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to the .
For online condolences, please visit www.averyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
