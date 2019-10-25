The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
S.R. Avery Funeral Home
3A Bank Street
Hope Valley, RI 02832
(401) 539-2271
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
S.R. Avery Funeral Home
3A Bank Street
Hope Valley, RI 02832
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
S.R. Avery Funeral Home
3A Bank Street
Hope Valley, RI 02832
View Map
John E. "Jack" Hill, Jr.


1933 - 2019
John E. "Jack" Hill, Jr. Obituary
John E. "Jack" Hill, Jr. passed away on October 23, 2019 at the age of 86. He was the beloved husband of the late Barbara A. (Palmer) Hill.
Jack was born in Westerly, RI on May 5, 1933 to the late John E. Hill, Sr. and Olive J. (Surber) Hill. Raised in Westerly, he graduated from Westerly High School in 1951.
Most of his life, Jack lived in Hope Valley, RI where he was an active volunteer for the Hope Valley Volunteer Fire Dept., during which time he held the position of Chief Engineer as well as calling Bingo on Sunday evenings. He also was a member of the Mason's Charity Lodge for 50+ years.
After completing a 35 year career at General Dynamics Electric Boat, Jack retired as a Welding Supervisor. He received multiple training certifications and commendations for cost saving improvements. He worked at night at his own plumbing business, which he turned into a full-time occupation after leaving EB. In his free time, Jack spent much of his time with his wife Barbara, camping and fishing around the country, and raising Boston Terriers.
He is survived by three children; John E. Hill III, Donna Hill-Carper (James) and Lori Hill-Joslin; one grandson James Aaron Smith and one great-granddaughter Madison T. R. Smith.
Calling hours will be held on October 27th from 4-7 PM at the S.R. Avery Funeral Home, 3A Bank St. Hope Valley, RI.
Funeral services will be held on Monday October 28th at S.R. Avery at 10 AM. Burial following at First Hopkinton Cemetery, Ashaway, RI.
For online condolences please visit www.averyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Oct. 25, 2019
