Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Sebastian Cemetery
Cobblestone Lane
Westerly, RI
View Map
John E. Pellegrino Jr. of High Street, Westerly passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the age 58.
Born in Westerly he was the son of the late John E. and Sophie Pellegrino Sr.
John had been employed as an accountant with the US Sub Base for many years. He was an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan and was also a life member of the Calabrese Society. John had a keen interest in politics. He loved a good debate. His life was difficult, facing many physical challenges, but Johnny always looked at the bright side of life. He loved being with his family and friends, and cared dearly for his nieces and nephews.
He leaves three sisters, Jeanne Tretton of Warwick, RI, and Mary Ann Bousquet (Joe) and Janet Cochran, both of Westerly; and several nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday from 5-7pm at Gaffney - Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce Street, Westerly. A graveside Funeral Service will take place at 11am on Wednesday at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Cobblestone Lane, Westerly. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on May 26, 2019
