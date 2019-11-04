|
John Howard Mellow of Bradford, RI passed away peacefully at home on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the age of 87 with his beloved dogs, Molly and Guy, by his side.
John was born in Clarksville, CT on October 21, 1932 to the late Ernest Mellow Sr. and Helen (Wright) Mellow. He lived most of his life in Stonington, CT where he raised his three children with his former wife Carol (Meringolo). He was predeceased by both his former wife and his daughter, Elizabeth (Beth) Mellow, as well as three brothers; Ernest Jr, David and William and three sisters; Mary, Eleanor and Olive, and his stepfather Ernest Deuel.
As a Sergeant first class in the US Army, John served from 1950 to 1952 during the Korean War, and then for 30+ years with the National Guard. He was a member of the 705th AAA Battalion Rhode Island National Guard Battery D and the Connecticut National Guard. He loved his country dearly and his service was one of his proudest achievements.
John was an avid volunteer throughout his life, excited to give back to the community as a Boy Scout Cub Master, Peewee football coach, Stonington Little League baseball coach, Stonington High School booster member, a member of the Portuguese Holy Ghost Society, and many other local groups.
John worked in Stonington as a salesman for Seaport Ford before being hired as a weight estimator at General Dynamics Electric Boat. He retired after completing a 20+ year tenure with the company. After retirement, John was an extra in the filming of the movie Amistad at Mystic Seaport.
John's greatest joy in life was his family and nothing made him happier than spending time with them. He is survived by his children; Jay and his wife Sharon of Stonington, Lisa of Stonington, his two grandsons, Jason and his wife Mardi of Pawcatuck and Michael and his wife Stacey of North Stonington; three great-granddaughters Haylee Mellow of Pawcatuck, Bryn and Keira Anderson of North Stonington and one great-grandson Nathan John Mellow of North Stonington, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, November 6th from 6-8 PM at the Mystic Funeral Home, located on Route 1 (51 Williams Avenue) in Mystic, CT. A funeral cortege will assemble Thursday, November 7th at 10:15 am from the funeral home traveling to River Bend Cemetery in Westerly, RI for an 11:00 graveside service.
The Mellow family invites you to visit www.mysticfuneralhome.com to leave an online message of condolence and for directions to the funeral home.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Nov. 4, 2019