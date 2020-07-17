1/
John J. Ruisi
1930 - 2020
John J. Ruisi of S. Setucket, NY, and formerly of Westerly, RI, passed away after a long illness on July 12, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Feb. 7, 1930 to Dr. John E. and Renata F. Ruisi.
John was a graduate of Ward Senior High School and Columbia University with a masters in education and later taught and was a school administrator at the Massapequa High school in NY.
He is survived by his wife Myrna and two children, Jeffery (Wendalyn) and Dina Tellefson, Grandchildren; Sunshine, Sam and Hannah. A brother Edward Ruisi and Sister Renata Bradley.
A services was held at 10:00 am Thursday July 16, 2020 at the Sholom Memorial Chapel, Smithtown, NY.

Published in The Westerly Sun on Jul. 17, 2020.
