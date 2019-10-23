|
John J. Tanner, Jr. of Clark Street, Westerly, passed away at The Westerly Hospital on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the age of 93. He was the husband of the late Celena (LoPriore) Tanner who predeceased him on August 27, 2017.
Born in the Stonington borough, he was the son of the late John J., Sr. and Helen Tanner. He loved the borough, especially Stonington Point, and he loved to go there.
John was a US Army veteran of WWII. He was employed by Planning Research Corporation for many years where he worked as a Computer Analyst installing computer systems at various locations around the country.
He was an avid reader, who drew on a lifetime of experiences to entertain his beloved family and friends with his quick wit and sense of humor. His many jokes and stories will live on for generations to come. He will be missed by all who loved him.
He is survived by his three children, Debra T. Walters of Waterford, Brian J. Tanner of Block Island and Michael J. Tanner of New London; a sister Frances Cook of Groton; two grandchildren, Wes Walters (Rebekah) of Fishers Island and Caroline Tanner of New London; a great granddaughter Katherine Walters; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service and burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Oct. 23, 2019