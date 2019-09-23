|
|
John James Koulbanis, 86, passed away peacefully at home on September 22, 2019.
Born in Westerly, RI on April 29th, 1933, he was the son of the late James A. and Mary (Sitaras) Koulbanis. John attended Westerly High School and then served in the Army's 7th Infantry Division Band during the Korean War. He will forever be remembered as a news photographer for The Westerly Sun where he worked for 40 years photographing countless people, sites, and local events in the community.
John's youth was spent on Winnapaug Pond, swimming and working in his family's restaurant, The Spa. His favorite pastimes included the beach, travel, photography, and most of all, spending time with his family.
John was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather. He will be sadly missed by his wife Charlene of Westerly; children, James J. Koulbanis (Íde), Christina A. Lamb (Jason) all of Westerly; and Nicholas J. Koulbanis (Begum) of Cambridge, MA.
His greatest joy was being the beloved "Papou" of Alexandra, Erin, Isabella, John, Mina, and Niko.
He also leaves nephews, nieces, great nephews and nieces, and a large circle of friends, especially his Thursday lunch bunch.
He was predeceased by his sisters, Sultana K. Zicojohn and Madeline Koulbanis, and his brothers James "Argie" Koulbanis and Charles J. Koulbanis.
His family would also like to express their sincere gratitude to all the staff at the VA Hospital in Providence and HopeHealth Hospice for the wonderful care shown towards John.
The Koulbanis family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday, September 26th from 4-7 pm at Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St., Westerly, RI. Service will be on Friday, September 27th at 1 pm at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be private.
Donations in his memory may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 247 Washington St, Norwich, CT 06360 or HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 N Main St, Providence, RI 02904.
For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019