John L. Algiere, age 77, of West Shore Road, Warwick, passed away at home on Saturday, August 3, 2019. He was the husband of Kathleen A. (Scallon) Algiere.
Born in Westerly, a son of the late Santo L. and Mary M. (Lynch) Algiere, he lived in Warwick for 40 years. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War era.
John was employed as Director of Facilities at Dominion Diagnostics in North Kingtown for the last 11 years. He retired on May 31. He was previously a supervisor for Autiello Construction of Cranston, and had earlier been a self-employed building contractor.
He was an avid boater and golfer, and held a captain's license.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four sons, John L. Algiere, Jr. (Michelle) of Ashaway, Christopher L. Algiere (Mary) of Frederick, MD, Patrick M. Algiere (Heather) of Crofton, MD, and Sean M. Pfeiffer (Meghan) of Winchester, MA; two sisters, Mary Silva of Ashaway and Angel Spargo of Westerly; a brother, James Algiere of Moosup, CT; five grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Molly Malone. He was the brother of the late Santo O. Algiere, and the grandfather of the late Whitney Michelle Algiere.
His funeral will be held on Friday, August 9, at 9 a.m. from the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Rita Church, 722 Oakland Beach Avenue, Warwick. Visiting hours will be on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Please omit flowers.www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019