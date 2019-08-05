The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
1328 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
(401) 463-9000
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
1328 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
1328 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rita Church
722 Oakland Beach Avenue
Warwick, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Algiere
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John L. Algiere

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John L. Algiere Obituary
John L. Algiere, age 77, of West Shore Road, Warwick, passed away at home on Saturday, August 3, 2019. He was the husband of Kathleen A. (Scallon) Algiere.
Born in Westerly, a son of the late Santo L. and Mary M. (Lynch) Algiere, he lived in Warwick for 40 years. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War era.
John was employed as Director of Facilities at Dominion Diagnostics in North Kingtown for the last 11 years. He retired on May 31. He was previously a supervisor for Autiello Construction of Cranston, and had earlier been a self-employed building contractor.
He was an avid boater and golfer, and held a captain's license.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four sons, John L. Algiere, Jr. (Michelle) of Ashaway, Christopher L. Algiere (Mary) of Frederick, MD, Patrick M. Algiere (Heather) of Crofton, MD, and Sean M. Pfeiffer (Meghan) of Winchester, MA; two sisters, Mary Silva of Ashaway and Angel Spargo of Westerly; a brother, James Algiere of Moosup, CT; five grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Molly Malone. He was the brother of the late Santo O. Algiere, and the grandfather of the late Whitney Michelle Algiere.
His funeral will be held on Friday, August 9, at 9 a.m. from the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Rita Church, 722 Oakland Beach Avenue, Warwick. Visiting hours will be on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Please omit flowers.www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
Download Now