|
|
John L. Capalbo, 79, of Charles Ave., Westerly, and husband of Lynda (Marino) Capalbo for 56 years passed away on Thursday November 28, 2019 at the Westerly Hospital.
John was born in Bradford the son of the late Angelo and Margaret Capalbo. He had been employed for over 30 years at Electric Boat General Dynamics in Groton before retiring in 1995. A communicant of St. Pius X Church, John was also a former member of the Westerly Lodge of Elks BPOE 678.
He had a love for baseball, coaching in the Westerly Little League for several years and was an avid New York Yankee fan. John had also proudly served his country in the US Air Force for over 4 years.
In addition to his wife, he leaves two children John P. Capalbo of Mystic, CT, and Julie M. Henley and her husband James of North Stonington, CT, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Frank.
Visiting hours will be held in Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce Street Westerly, on Sunday from 1-4 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 9:30 am in St. Pius X Church, 44 Elm Street Westerly. There is no procession from the funeral home to the church. Burial will follow in St. Sebastian Cemetery. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Dec. 2, 2019