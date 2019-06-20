The Westerly Sun Obituaries
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
John L. Ferretti, 74, beloved husband of Marcia (Burdick) Ferretti, of Corey Road, Wakefield, passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
Born in Westerly, he was the son of the late Samuel A. and Margaret Ferretti.
John was the co-owner and operator of Blue Shutter's Beach in Charlestown. John enjoyed antique cars, NASCAR races and camping in the family RV with his wife. A huge animal lover. He will be remembered as a very social man who never met a stranger.
In addition to his loving wife Marcia, he will be dearly missed by his daughter Jessica L. Spence and husband David of Charlestown; and his granddaughter Lily M. Spence.
Visiting hours are omitted. All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. Memorial donations in John's name may be made to the Animal Rescue League. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on June 20, 2019
