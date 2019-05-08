The Westerly Sun Obituaries
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Liturgy
Friday, May 10, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Mary's Church
95 Main St.
Stonington, RI
John P. Pereira, Jr., 83, beloved husband for 63 years of Carmelia (Leandro) Pereira, of Elizabeth Dr., Pawcatuck, passed away at his home on Monday, May 6, 2019.
Born in St. Michael, Azores, Portugal, he was the son of the late Irene and John P. Pereira, Sr.
John was the owner and operator of John Pereira Plumbing and Heating and a communicant of St. Michael Church. He was an avid fisherman as well as a Benfica soccer fan who was also an accomplished soccer player in his younger days.
Combining his talent as a builder with his devotion to his family, John proudly built several homes for his children. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and will be deeply missed by his family.
He leaves behind his loving wife Carmelia and their four children, Carmelia Pereira-Occhialini of Griswold, CT, Suzanne Leandro of Warwick, RI and, Jeannie Riley and John P. Pereira, III, both of Pawcatuck. John is also survived by his sister Irene Currier of East Providence; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday from 4-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Funeral Liturgy will take place at 1pm on Friday at St. Mary's Church, 95 Main St., Stonington. There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery, Pawcatuck. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on May 8, 2019
