John Peter Callahan, 59, of North Stonington, CT, unfortunately, passed Tuesday evening at Yale New Haven Hospital. John Callahan is survived by his girlfriend Kim Krasnow of North Stonington, CT, his three sons; John Callahan III of FL, Ryan Callahan of CT, and Benjamin Callahan of FL. He is also survived by John Callahan Sr. of Charlestown, RI, three brothers Kenneth Callahan, Christopher Callahan, Kevin Callahan, and three sisters Christine Dewlin, Gloria Frenette, Margret Barry. His mother Barbara Ann Callahan is deceased. Pete was born at Hartford Hospital and grew up in South Windsor, CT. Pete was known to be an avid saltwater fisherman who loved the ocean and NASCAR racing. Peter was a plumber for 25 years and was loved by many, however due to COVID-19, no services are offered. only the family.

