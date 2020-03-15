|
|
WESTERLY -- John R. Lynch, 64, beloved husband for 39 years of Mary (Amato) Lynch, of Wadchu Road, Westerly, passed away at his home on Friday, March 13, 2020.
Born in Springfield, Mass., he was the son of the late Raymond Lynch and Ellen A. Lynch Moilanen.
John was the owner of Boss Heating and Cooling in Charlestown. He was a communicant of St. Pius X Church where he was a Eucharistic Minister, and for the last eight years his weekly devotion to Eucharistic Adoration at Immaculate Conception Church was an important part of his service to God. John loved the ocean, fishing and was often found working on clocks in his spare time. His family and faith were most important to him; he felt blessed with all that he had and was known for helping others in need.
He will be dearly missed by his loving wife Mary and their three children, Kellie A. Lynch (Stephen) of Hamden, CT, Brian J. Lynch (Emily) of Hope Valley and Matthew R. Lynch (Emily) of Westerly. John also leaves his two siblings, Harold F. Lynch of Coventry, RI and Sally A. Mitchell of Westerly; four grandchildren, Anderson, Brody, Wilhelmina and Milo; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Anita Miller and step father Aimo Moilanen.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday from 4-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11am on Tuesday at St. Pius X Church, 44 Elm St., Westerly. There is no procession to church from the funeral home.
Burial will follow at River Bend Cemetery, Westerly. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to in John's memory. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020