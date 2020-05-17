John Rockefeller Bitzko
John Rockefeller Bitzko, 83 of Austin Farm Road Exeter, RI died peacefully on May 5, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Marie (Leclair) Bitzko.
Born in Poughkeepsie, NY on May 16, 1936 he was the son of the late Joseph Francis and Edna (Vaile) Bitzko.
John was a Truck Driver for C-Line Transportation for many years before retiring. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corp during the Korean War. He was a long time communicant of St. Joseph Church in Hope Valley, RI and a member of the American Legion Post 34. After retirement, he also worked at Ocean State Transit.
John was an avid golfer and a member of several local leagues and enjoyed doing woodworking in his free time.
Besides his loving and devoted wife he will be sadly missed by his children, Donna Bitzko Gentile, and John R. Bitzko. He also leaves his stepchildren, Lurei A. Bolt, Raymond F. James, Brenda M. Zampini-Verville. He was the loving grandfather of Kelly Bartnick, Erin Nolan, Brian Nolan, Darryl Bitzko, John Ross Bitzko, Jared Zampini, Michael Zampini, Zachary Verville, Jacqueline-Rose Verville, Dalton Bolt and Katie Davis and great grandfather to 13. He was also survived by his sister Patricia Tiegland.
Published in The Westerly Sun on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
S.R. Avery Funeral Home
3A Bank Street
Hope Valley, RI 02832
(401) 343-1674
May 15, 2020
Such a great man could always make me smile ..May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Maryanne
Coworker
May 15, 2020
he always put family first, even when we were children
Patricia Teigland
Sister
May 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Peggy Lewis
Friend
May 15, 2020
A wonderful loving man who always brought smiles to everyone he met. I've known him over 50 years. Never met a man who loved his family more than anything. We will so miss you John. God bless you and you will never be forgotten.
Melody Sepe
Friend
