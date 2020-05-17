John Rockefeller Bitzko, 83 of Austin Farm Road Exeter, RI died peacefully on May 5, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Marie (Leclair) Bitzko.
Born in Poughkeepsie, NY on May 16, 1936 he was the son of the late Joseph Francis and Edna (Vaile) Bitzko.
John was a Truck Driver for C-Line Transportation for many years before retiring. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corp during the Korean War. He was a long time communicant of St. Joseph Church in Hope Valley, RI and a member of the American Legion Post 34. After retirement, he also worked at Ocean State Transit.
John was an avid golfer and a member of several local leagues and enjoyed doing woodworking in his free time.
Besides his loving and devoted wife he will be sadly missed by his children, Donna Bitzko Gentile, and John R. Bitzko. He also leaves his stepchildren, Lurei A. Bolt, Raymond F. James, Brenda M. Zampini-Verville. He was the loving grandfather of Kelly Bartnick, Erin Nolan, Brian Nolan, Darryl Bitzko, John Ross Bitzko, Jared Zampini, Michael Zampini, Zachary Verville, Jacqueline-Rose Verville, Dalton Bolt and Katie Davis and great grandfather to 13. He was also survived by his sister Patricia Tiegland.
For online condolences please visit www.averyfuneralhome.com
Born in Poughkeepsie, NY on May 16, 1936 he was the son of the late Joseph Francis and Edna (Vaile) Bitzko.
John was a Truck Driver for C-Line Transportation for many years before retiring. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corp during the Korean War. He was a long time communicant of St. Joseph Church in Hope Valley, RI and a member of the American Legion Post 34. After retirement, he also worked at Ocean State Transit.
John was an avid golfer and a member of several local leagues and enjoyed doing woodworking in his free time.
Besides his loving and devoted wife he will be sadly missed by his children, Donna Bitzko Gentile, and John R. Bitzko. He also leaves his stepchildren, Lurei A. Bolt, Raymond F. James, Brenda M. Zampini-Verville. He was the loving grandfather of Kelly Bartnick, Erin Nolan, Brian Nolan, Darryl Bitzko, John Ross Bitzko, Jared Zampini, Michael Zampini, Zachary Verville, Jacqueline-Rose Verville, Dalton Bolt and Katie Davis and great grandfather to 13. He was also survived by his sister Patricia Tiegland.
For online condolences please visit www.averyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Westerly Sun on May 17, 2020.