John S. Unkuri, 63, of Westerly, passed away at home on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
He is survived by his mother, Barbara Unkuri, brother, Gary Unkuri, four children, John Unkuri, Eric Unkuri, Nikkilas Unkuri, and Jamie Randall, 8 grandchildren, his beloved girlfriend Jillian Caddick, her three children and their beloved dog Pooka. John was predeceased by his father, Oiva Unkuri and sister Judith Unkuri.
He was a talented poet and artist, enjoyed gardening and was an avid New England Patriot fan.
Visiting hours will be Tuesday, 5-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. Burial will be private. For online condolences go to www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Aug. 4, 2019