The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Unkuri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John S. Unkuri

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John S. Unkuri Obituary
John S. Unkuri, 63, of Westerly, passed away at home on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
He is survived by his mother, Barbara Unkuri, brother, Gary Unkuri, four children, John Unkuri, Eric Unkuri, Nikkilas Unkuri, and Jamie Randall, 8 grandchildren, his beloved girlfriend Jillian Caddick, her three children and their beloved dog Pooka. John was predeceased by his father, Oiva Unkuri and sister Judith Unkuri.
He was a talented poet and artist, enjoyed gardening and was an avid New England Patriot fan.
Visiting hours will be Tuesday, 5-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. Burial will be private. For online condolences go to www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now