John "Frank" Turano
PAWCATUCK - John "Frank" Turano, Sr., 67, of John Street, Westerly, passed away in Pawcatuck on Friday, August 7, 2020.
Born in Westerly, he was the son of the late John and Katherine Turano.

Frank was a painter for Bostitch for many years, and then an auto mechanic and general contractor until his retirement. He was also a master carpenter and accomplished woodworker. Frank was a member of the Bradford Sportsmen's Club, an avid collector of WWII Memorabilia and a dedicated Camaro enthusiast.

He leaves behind his two sons, John F. Turano, Jr. of Westerly and Raymond J. Turano of Pawcatuck; two sisters, Christina Green and Anna Crudden and her husband Jim, all of Westerly; two grandchildren, Chase and Libbie; his uncle and Godfather Samuel Grills of Westerly; and two nieces, Danielle and Courtney and nephew Gregory. Frank was predeceased by his sister Kathy Turano.

A Funeral Liturgy will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday at St. Michael's Church, 60 Liberty St., Pawcatuck. Respectfully, due to COVID-19 Compliance and the current maximum allowance of 15 persons at the cemetery, the Committal Service is open to immediate family only. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Stand Up for Animals, 33 Larry Hirsch Ln, Westerly, RI 02891, in Frank's memory.

Published in The Westerly Sun from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
