John "Jack" Waters Jr.,73, of Charlestown, RI, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020. Born in Hartford, CT, Jack grew up in Simsbury, CT. He is the son of the late John E. Waters and Alice Davis Waters. He is survived by his brothers William and Raymond, sister-in-law Suzanne, four nephews and nieces, Scott, Mark, Kate, and Heidi, and seven great nieces and nephews.
He spent 10 summers of his formidable years at Highland Lake in Winsted, CT, where he developed his love of the water. Several years after leaving high school, he went on a weekend vacation to Rhode Island and never returned to CT. He often said that living in Charlestown felt like being on vacation.
During his 40 years in Rhode Island, Captain Jack worked as a lobsterman and self-employed residential painter. He loved spending time playing the guitar, creating paintings of boats and the sea, and taking photos of everything related to boating. He also enjoyed the Mystic Seaport where he was a lifetime member. Jack's greatest loves were his family, his friends in Charlestown, and Summer Girl, an old wooden skiff Jack found and restored.
A celebration of Jack's life is planned for the spring of 2021.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mystic Seaport, 75 Greenmanville Ave, Mystic, CT 06355. Please reference John Waters with your donation.

Published in The Westerly Sun on Oct. 22, 2020.
