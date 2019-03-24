John William "Bill" Keane, beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the age of 89. He was the husband of the late Patricia (Curley) Keane, who predeceased him on February 12, 2016.

Born in Westerly, he was the son of the late John V. and Rose Keane.

After graduating from Stonington High School in 1947, Bill served in the US Army for four years during the Korean War, earning the rank of Sergeant. He then worked for AT&T, and later, Electric Boat in Groton until his retirement in 1994. He was also a longtime co-worker at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home where "K-man's" salty humor and loyal friendship were held in the highest regard and will be sorely missed.

He was a communicant of St. Michael Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Calabrese Society.

Bill spent his summer days at the beach reading, and he especially enjoyed traveling to Marco Island with his late wife Pat. He liked gardening and was an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan.

He will be remembered fondly for his sharp wit, keen intellect, and love for his family.

Bill will be deeply missed by his daughter Kerry Keane Carlini of Westerly; his two sons, James of Pawcatuck and John and his wife Julie of Nevada; his six cherished grandchildren, Kristen Keane Nigretti and husband Anthony of Milford, CT, Billy Keane of Pawcatuck, Shannon Weinstein and husband Jason of Killingworth, CT, Meredith Keane of Gloucester, MA, Meagan Castor and husband Jason of Nevada, and Caitlin Carlini of Charlestown, RI; and two great-grandchildren, Kylie and Sawyer Nigretti. Bill is also survived by his brother Donald Keane of Coventry; daughter-in-law Donna Keane; former daughter-in-law Karen Petrowski Keane; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Michael Keane; his grandson Sean Keane; and his sister Marybell Petrosinelli.

With respect to Bill's wishes, visiting hours are omitted. Funeral service and burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in charge of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary