Services
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Church
111 High St.
Westerly, RI
Jose Ferreira, of Pleasant Street, Westerly, passed away at the Westerly Health Center on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the age of 89. He was the husband of the late Dotilia (Grillo) Ferreira who predeceased him in 1998.
Born in Lisbon, Portugal, he was the son of the late Joao and Maria Ferreira.
Jose was a skilled cabinet maker with Guild Musical where he worked for many years. He was a communicant of Immaculate Conception Church and a member of the Portuguese Holy Ghost Club. He enjoyed traveling, soccer and spending time with his family.
He leaves behind his daughter Rose Mary Palumbo and her husband Wayne of Westerly; two grandchildren, Melissa Morrone and her husband John, and Brian Palumbo and his partner John Vieira; and great-granddaughter Olivia Morrone. Jose is also survived by several siblings in Portugal.
The family wishes to thank the Westerly Health Center and Hospice for all the great care they extended to Jose.
Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, 111 High St., Westerly on Friday, Dec. 20 at 1pm. Burial will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Dec. 19, 2019
