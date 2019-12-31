The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Carreiro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose Joe Carreiro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jose Joe Carreiro Obituary
Jose Joe Carreiro, 89, beloved husband for 64 years of Idalina doRego of Pawcatuck, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019.
Born in St. Miguel, Azores, Portugal, he was the son of the late Noemia and Jose Carreiro. Joe was a communicant of St. Michael Church.
In addition to his wife, he leaves behind 4 children, Carmelia (Joseph) Cabral, Joseph (Kathy) Carreiro, Michael (Trudee) Carreiro and Lina (William) OLeary; and 7 grandchildren, Christina, Paul, Jared, Ashlee, Victoria, Miranda and Michael; and 4 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Ana Maria Carreiro and brother Antonio Carreiro.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday from 5-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Funeral Liturgy will take place at 12:30p.m. on Friday at St. Marys Church, 95 Main St., Stonington. There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery, Pawcatuck. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -