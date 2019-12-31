|
Jose Joe Carreiro, 89, beloved husband for 64 years of Idalina doRego of Pawcatuck, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019.
Born in St. Miguel, Azores, Portugal, he was the son of the late Noemia and Jose Carreiro. Joe was a communicant of St. Michael Church.
In addition to his wife, he leaves behind 4 children, Carmelia (Joseph) Cabral, Joseph (Kathy) Carreiro, Michael (Trudee) Carreiro and Lina (William) OLeary; and 7 grandchildren, Christina, Paul, Jared, Ashlee, Victoria, Miranda and Michael; and 4 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Ana Maria Carreiro and brother Antonio Carreiro.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday from 5-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Funeral Liturgy will take place at 12:30p.m. on Friday at St. Marys Church, 95 Main St., Stonington. There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery, Pawcatuck. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Dec. 31, 2019