Joseph Alfiero, 93, of Champion Street in Westerly, died on September 7, 2020 at The Westerly Hospital with his children at his side. He joins his wife of 59 years, Mary Dipollina Alfiero, who passed away in 2010.
Joe was born to Frank and Frances Alfiero of Pawcatuck, Connecticut. He was the last surviving sibling of 9 children, 4 boys (Anthony, Charles and Frank) and 5 girls (Josephine Fiore, Rose Alfiero, Mary Valliere, Margaret Naccarato, and Anne Mason).
He was a standout scholar athlete in football, basketball, and baseball at Stonington High School. Joe was the class President of his freshman and senior classes, Vice President of his sophomore class, and senior year captain of the SHS football and basketball teams. His senior year was cut short by WWII as he joined the Navy and was stationed in Boston. After the war, he graduated from Stonington High School in 1945 and attended the Putnam Trade School.
Joe started his career at Cottrells and then worked for Narragansett Electric for 33 years. Upon retirement in 1989, he continued to work as an electrician with his brothers, Tony and Lefty. The three brothers were extremely busy and in high demand, not only for their skilled and professional work, but also for the entertainment they provided.
His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy, and he very much enjoyed spending time with them. Joe was a lifelong Yankees fan, which always made baseball season interesting with his wife, as Mary loved her Red Sox. Joe was also an avid supporter of the UConn Womens basketball team, as well as any team that beat Duke Mens basketball. Joe was a longtime communicant of St. Pius X Church.
Joe will be remembered by family and friends as an honest, hard-working family man. He was a straight shooter and not one to embellish his words. He was fiercely loyal to his family and his friends and would do anything for them. The past 10 years without his wife were difficult for him, but he absolutely made the best of it. He learned to cook and he enjoyed entertaining his children and grandchildren. He had a network of friends who provided him with comradery and much appreciated support.
Joe is survived by his four children, Susan J. Alfiero-Bavasso (Richie), Robert J. Alfiero (Nancy), Joan G. Alfiero (David) and Thomas G. Alfiero (Pina). He was the grandfather of Abigail, John and Madison Bavasso; Christopher, Jesse (Madison) and Erica Alfiero; Jeffrey, Alyssa and Cara Eilbott; and Arianna and Marissa Alfiero.
Services and burial will be private at his request. He will be interred next to his wife at River Bend Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to The Westerly Hospital Foundation at 25 Wells Street, Westerly, RI. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com