Joseph Charles Baude, III, 85 of New London entered eternal life on Aug. 17, 2019 in the company of his loving family. He was born Jan. 25, 1934 in New London, the son of the late Joseph and Laura (Gagnon) Baude, Jr. A lifelong resident of New London, he attended local schools and graduated from the former Chapman Technical High School. Upon graduation he enlisted in the United States Navy where he proudly served on board the USS Battleship Wisconsin during the Korean War and was honorably discharged. He married the former Nancy Southworth on Oct. 12, 1957, who survives him. Joe worked at Electric Boat as an electrical inspector, retiring after 44 years. Joe dedicated the majority of his life to serving the New London community where he impacted countless lives. He coached in the New London American Little League and was also the League President for many years. He was the past President of the New London High School Booster Club, where he and Nancy continued to volunteer their time long after their children had graduated. Joe was also a member of Save Ocean Beach. He was a Life Member of both the New London Lodge of Elks #360 and the New London VFW Post 189. Joe was a fixture at the VFW, where he bartended and worked the weekly bingo game. Joe was a communicant of St. Joseph Parish in New London. He will be remembered for his infectious laughter and generous spirit. In addition to his beloved wife of 62 years, he is survived by three sons; Ronald and Cynthia Baude, Thomas Baude and companion Nella, and James and Hilary Baude, all of Waterford. He treasured his eight grandchildren, Chelsey, Taylor, Ronald Jr., Christopher, Craig, Collin, Eliana and Josephine, as well as two great grandchildren, Isabella and Charlotte. Calling hours are Wednesday August 21, 2019 from 5 to 7 pm at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 11 am (August 22, 2019) at St. Joseph Church, 37 Squire Street, New London. Interment to follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, consider a gift in his name to Save Ocean Beach or to the .
Published in The Westerly Sun from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019