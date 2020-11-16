Joseph Donald Mann, beloved husband of the late Mary Mann, of Westerly, passed away at The Westerly Health Center on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the age of 84.
Born in Cranston, RI, he was the son of the late Joseph and Gertrude Mann.
Donald is survived by his children, Jeffrey D. Mann (Karen) of Norwich, CT, and Susan K. Mann (Beth) of Orange, CT. He also leaves his grandchildren, Matthew and Olivia Greene.
Donald attended the University of Rhode Island and was a member of the engineering fraternity where he made several lifelong friends. He received a B.S. in Engineering in 1958 and went on to a lifelong career at Pratt & Whitney in East Hartford, CT. He retired as the Vice President of Spare Parts Support in 1991.
Don was an avid fisherman, boater and golfer. He spent every weekend he could fishing for bluefish and striped bass in the Sound. He was a communicant of St. Clare Church in Westerly, RI. He is a veteran of the US Army. He was also a member of the Westerly Yacht Club and the Knights of Columbus.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
in Joe's memory.
