Joseph F. Quattromani, beloved husband for 59 years of Margaret (Nicastro) Quattromani, of Westerly, passed away at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence on Thursday, January 16, 2020. He was 82.
Born in Westerly, he was the son of the late Alphonso Quattromani and Rose Tate, and stepson of Frank C. Tate, Jr. of Westerly.
Joseph was a graduate of Stonington High School Class of '55 and received an Associate's Degree from Mohegan College. He was Secretary Treasurer of the Metal Trades Counsel and Local 106 at General Dynamics in Groton for many years and was a communicant of St. Clare Church. He was a US Marine who served in Okinawa.
He leaves his wife Margaret; two children, Teresa Q. Edwards and Joseph M. Quattromani; two grandchildren, Bryan Edwards and Juliana Quattromani; and a niece, a nephew and several cousins.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday from 5-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1pm on Wednesday at St. Clare Church, 62 Crandall Avenue, Westerly. There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the /, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 in Joseph's memory. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Jan. 20, 2020