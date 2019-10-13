|
|
Joseph G. Christina, 67, beloved husband of JoAnne (Dubois) Christina, of Robinson Street, Pawcatuck, passed away surrounded by family at The Westerly Hospital on Thursday, October 10, 2019.
Born in Westerly, he was the son of the late Peter J. and Mary Christina.
Joseph was the co-owner of Hometown Oil and a communicant of St. Michael Church. He was a member of the Westerly Elks BPOE #678 and he had also volunteered a great deal of time coaching. Joseph was known as a rabid New York Yankee and New York Giant fan and though he enjoyed golfing, the main focus in his life was spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, he leaves behind his three children, Peter G. Christina and wife Kristy of Pawcatuck, Nicole M. Tebbets and husband Mark of Ledyard, and Andrea J. Discordia and husband Brian of Waterford; and a sister Martha Molkenthin and her husband Charles of Pawcatuck. He will also be dearly missed by ten grandchildren, Zachary, Danielle, Kyler, Noah, Matthew, Caden, Logan, Colin, Brycen and Addison; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, from 4-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Funeral Liturgy will take place at 12 noon on Wednesday at St. Mary's Church, 95 Main St., Stonington. There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery, Pawcatuck. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Oct. 13, 2019