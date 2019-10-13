The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
View Map
Liturgy
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mary's Church
95 Main St.
Stonington, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Christina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph G. Christina

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph G. Christina Obituary
Joseph G. Christina, 67, beloved husband of JoAnne (Dubois) Christina, of Robinson Street, Pawcatuck, passed away surrounded by family at The Westerly Hospital on Thursday, October 10, 2019.
Born in Westerly, he was the son of the late Peter J. and Mary Christina.
Joseph was the co-owner of Hometown Oil and a communicant of St. Michael Church. He was a member of the Westerly Elks BPOE #678 and he had also volunteered a great deal of time coaching. Joseph was known as a rabid New York Yankee and New York Giant fan and though he enjoyed golfing, the main focus in his life was spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, he leaves behind his three children, Peter G. Christina and wife Kristy of Pawcatuck, Nicole M. Tebbets and husband Mark of Ledyard, and Andrea J. Discordia and husband Brian of Waterford; and a sister Martha Molkenthin and her husband Charles of Pawcatuck. He will also be dearly missed by ten grandchildren, Zachary, Danielle, Kyler, Noah, Matthew, Caden, Logan, Colin, Brycen and Addison; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, from 4-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Funeral Liturgy will take place at 12 noon on Wednesday at St. Mary's Church, 95 Main St., Stonington. There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery, Pawcatuck. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now