Joseph H. Fretard, Jr., 71, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, following a lengthy illness.
Born in New London, CT he was the son of the late Joseph and Jane (Hirsch) Fretard and resided in Virginia Beach for the last 14 years. He previously lived in Michigan, Ohio, and grew up in Stonington, CT.
Joe was a graduate of Saint Bernard High School, Uncasville, CT. He was employed by General Dynamics as a Systems Analyst, contributing to our nation's defense, both in Connecticut and in Michigan.
He is survived by his three brothers, Michael (Fretard) Furtado of Groton, Richard Fretard of Pawcatuck and Christopher Fretard of Virginia Beach, VA. He is predeceased by his wife Teresa Casey and brother, Thomas Fretard.
Joe enjoyed freshwater bass fishing and collected just about every bass lure ever made. He was a member of the FLW Phoenix Bass Fishing League from 1995 – 2004 as a co-angler. He is best remembered for his generosity and admired by those close to him as a tough guy who never complained despite enduring physical ailments since childhood.
Due to the pandemic, the cremation internment service will be held in the Stonington area on a date to be announced.