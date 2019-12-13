|
|
Joseph J. Curioso, Jr., 71, of Pawcatuck, passed away at Yale-New Haven Hospital on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Born on February 19, 1948, he was the son of the late Joseph J. and Sarah A. (Miceli) Curioso.
Joe attended local schools and graduated from Stonington High School in 1966. He served in the 37th Medical Company of the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment in US Army, Republic of Vietnam from 1968-69. Joe worked for 31 years at the Town of Stonington Highway Department. He enjoyed traveling, attending concerts, watching football and racing, and for many years helping his son at the race track. Most important to Joe was spending quality time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He leaves his son Joseph J. Curioso III and his wife Shannon; his grandchildren Gianna and Giuseppe Curioso; his siblings Diane Fiore and her husband, David, Marie Congdon and her husband, James, and Thomas Curioso and his wife, Jill; two nieces, Nichole and Rebecca Curioso, and one nephew, Thomas Curioso Jr. He was preceded in death by his longtime friend and companion Mary-Kaye Mercier.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 12:00p.m. (Noon) at the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly. Burial will follow with military honors at River Bend Cemetery, Westerly. Family and friends are welcome to gather at the funeral home from 11:00a.m. to 12:00p.m. for a calling hour.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Joe's name to Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale-New Haven or Disabled American Veterans (DAV).
For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019