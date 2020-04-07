|
|
Joseph "Joe" J. Gaccione, 89, of Westerly, passed away suddenly at his home on April 4, 2020.
Joseph was born in Westerly to the late Domenico "Thomas" and Teresa (Petrone) Gaccione on September 18, 1930. He graduated from Westerly High School and shortly thereafter enlisted in the Army. He proudly served his country and was actively deployed overseas during the Korean War, advancing to the rank of sergeant first class. He married Patricia A. Miller of Stonington, CT on April 11, 1953 in Stonington and they remained married until her death on January 3, 2016.
Joseph worked for many years at the former United Builders Supply Company in Westerly. He was known as a quiet, polite and humble man. Joe was a devoted, loving husband and a supportive and caring father. He was a parishioner of St Pius X Church where he regularly attended mass.
Joseph was predeceased by his wife Patricia, his grandchildren, Justin P. Gaccione and Jillian M. Gaccione and sister Lena (Gaccione) Parise.
Joe is survived by his six children, Joseph J. Gaccione Jr., Glen S. Gaccione, and his spouse Patricia Gaccione, David P. Gaccione, Thomas C. Gaccione, and his spouse, Torry Curcuro, Ellen M. (Gaccione) Chipperfield, and Mark E. Gaccione and his spouse, Deborah (Minutella) Gaccione. He is also survived by his sister, Rita (Gaccione) Fortin of Albuquerque, NM and his brother, Vincent Gaccione of Westerly. In addition, he is survived by his grandchildren, Kyle Gaccione, Kate (Gaccione) Smith, Leanne (Gaccione) Smith, Christopher Gaccione, Eric Gaccione, Brent Gaccione, Samantha (Bond) Zoglio, Heather Chipperfield, Morgan Gaccione and J.P. Gaccione as well as his great-grandchildren, Fiona Gaccione, Hunter Zoglio, Clara Smith, Wyatt Zoglio, Owen Smith and Mavis Gaccione.
As a result of the current Covid-19 pandemic and the state of RI quarantine orders, there will be no calling hours or public service. A celebration of Joseph's life will be held at a later date for all who wish to attend. Funeral services are under the direction of Rushlow-Iacoi Funeral Home & Crematory, 64 Friendship Street, Westerly. For online condolences, please go to www.rushlowiacoifuneralhome.com Contributions in Joe's memory can be made to the Make-a-Wish Foundation of Rhode Island, 20 Hemingway Drive, East Providence, RI 02915.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Apr. 7, 2020