Joseph J. Gaccione, Jr., 66, of Westerly, RI, passed away unexpectedly at Yale New-Haven Hospital June 30, 2020.
Joseph (Joey) was born in Westerly to Joseph J. Gaccione, Sr. and Patricia (Miller) Gaccione on March 19, 1954. Raised in Westerly, he graduated from Westerly High School and later earned a BS degree in accounting from Johnson and Wales University in RI.
Joey recently retired but worked for most of his career at the Davis-Standard Company in Pawcatuck, CT and New Jersey. Much like his father (Joe, Sr.) who predeceased him on April 4, 2020, Joe Jr. was known as a polite and humble man. He was an avid golfer who especially enjoyed playing with his brothers and high school friends.
Despite suffering the tragic loss of both his teenage children, Justin and Jillian, he maintained a great but subtle sense of humor which he often used to tease family members. And, he was always there to acknowledge and celebrate family events and holidays. He had a strong faith in God and regularly attended mass as a parishioner of St Pius X Church.
Joey was predeceased by his mother Patricia (Miller) Gaccione, father Joseph J. Gaccione, Sr., his children, Justin P. Gaccione and Jillian M. Gaccione. He is survived by his brothers, Glen S. Gaccione, and his spouse Patricia (Majeika) Gaccione, David P. Gaccione, Thomas C. Gaccione, and his spouse, Torry Curcuro, Ellen M. (Gaccione) Chipperfield, and Mark E. Gaccione and his spouse, Deborah (Minutella) Gaccione. He is also survived by his aunt, Rita (Gaccione) Fortin of Albuquerque, New Mexico and his uncle, Vincent Gaccione of Westerly, RI.
In addition, he is survived by his nephews and nieces, Kyle Gaccione, Kate (Gaccione) Smith, Leanne (Gaccione) Smith, Christopher Gaccione, Eric Gaccione, Brent Gaccione, Samantha (Bond) Zoglio, Heather Chipperfield, Morgan Gaccione and J.P. Gaccione as well as his great-nephews and great-nieces, Fiona Gaccione, Hunter Zoglio, Clara Smith, Wyatt Zoglio, Owen Smith and Mavis Gaccione.
As a result of the current COVID-19 pandemic and State of RI restrictions still being imposed, there will be no public calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday July 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Pius X Church, 44 Elm Street, Westerly, RI. Burial will take place at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly. In lieu of flowers, memorials or contributions may be made to the Make- A-Wish Foundation of RI. Funeral services are under the direction of Rushlow-Iacoi Funeral Home & Crematory, 64 Friendship Street, Westerly. For online condolences, please go to www.rushlowiacoifuneralhome.com