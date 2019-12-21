|
Joseph J. Higgins, Jr., 89, of High Street, Westerly, peacefully passed away at the Westerly Hospital on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. He was the husband of late Beverly (Tetreault) Higgins.
Joe served in the US Navy for 15 years and upon honorable discharge joined the US Air Force where he was a Lithographer by trade. He proudly served his country in the Korean War and was in the armed forces for over 22 years.
He is survived by his two daughters, Rena Foster and her husband Donald of Layton, UT and Norma Grills and her husband Michael of N. Stonington; his sister Patricia Melanson of Milford, Ct; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brother-in-laws and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Joe was predeceased by his son, Joseph Higgins,III; two sisters, Marjorie George and Mary Gordon; and his great-granddaughter, Callie Mae Castaldi.
Burial will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and time to be announced. In Joe's memory, please perform a random act of kindness. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Dec. 21, 2019