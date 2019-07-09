-Joseph J. Pucci, 95, of Bradford, passed away July 7, 2019 at The Westerly Hospital surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Julia (Rose) Pucci.

A World War II veteran, Joseph was a member of the 1143rd Engineer Comat Group, clearing the way for the US 7th Armored Division across a portion of the 3000-mile front from Italy to Northern Germany. He enjoyed telling his story of being at the Battle of the Bulge.

He retired from General Dynamics Electric Boat in 1989. He enjoyed repairing and fixing lawn mowers and bikes to sell, and he was known in Bradford as "The Lawnmower Man'.

In addition to his wife, Joe is survived by his daughters, Jane Harkness and husband Ronald "Rocky" and Diane Ballata and husband Joseph, all of Ashaway; one grandson Ronald Harkness, Jr. and his fiancée Cindy Vocatura; three great grandchildren, Adriahna Harkness, Bailey Williams and Nic Vocatura. He was predeceased by his brothers, Frank Pucci, Nattie Pucci, Angelo Pucci and Thomas Pucci; and his sisters, Florence Degregorio and Louisa Capalbo.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday from 4-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am on Thursday at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 7 Church St., Bradford. There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Joseph's memory. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com Published in The Westerly Sun from July 9 to July 10, 2019