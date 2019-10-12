|
|
It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the passing of Joseph P. Ferando, Jr., age 94, of Port St. Lucie, FL on October 7, 2019.
Joseph was born to Josephine and Joseph Ferando Sr. in Westerly, Rhode Island. He was the owner of Bess Eaton Donuts, in Milford, CT for many years and prior to retirement, he worked for the State of Rhode Island as a labor investigator. Joseph has been a resident of Florida for the past 20 years having moved here from Rhode Island. He was a proud World War II Army Veteran serving in the 1st Battalion 324th Infantry Regiment from 1943- 1945.
Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Mary; his stepchildren Gary Wilkinson of Sarasota, FL, Stephen Wilkinson and his wife Melissa of Cocoa, FL, Lisa Borodemos and husband John of Port Saint Lucie, FL and daughter-in-law Tayoko Wilkinson of Pawtucket, RI. He was the proud grandfather (Nanuce) to Erik (Theresa) Wilkinson, Tamiko (Bill) Lapointe, Naomi (Aaron) Brissette, Joshua Wilkinson, Gary Wilkinson, Jr., Jillian (Kevin) Lawrie, Zachary Borodemos and great-grandpa to Kaori Lapointe.
He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Josephine Ferando, Sisters Elizabeth Vitterito and Mary Pendola, brother Louis Ferando and step-son Brian Wilkinson.
Services will be planned for a later date.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Yates Funeral Home & Crematory. You may visit www.YatesFuneralHome.com for more information.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Oct. 12, 2019