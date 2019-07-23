Joseph P. Reis, 63 years old, of Stonington, CT, formerly of Pawtucket, RI, passed away on July 20, 2019 with his family by his side after a six-year battle with Multiple Myeloma.

Joe was born in Providence, RI and was the son of Joseph C. Reis and Gloria P. Reis. He was predeceased by his father and his sister, Joanne.

Joe was married to Dale (Dufton) for almost 37 years and described their time together as "the best marriage to the best wife". Joe was a devoted and loving father to his children Christopher Reis, and Andrea Reis-Silvia and son-in-law Andrew Silvia, who are expecting their first child in just a few weeks. Joe is also survived by his sister, Sandra Reis Williams, brother-in-law, Lawrence Williams and his nieces and nephew, Courtenay, Grant, and Amy, for whom he was a godfather. He was also godfather to Staci Fleury Ferreira and Michael Leone through friendship with their parents.

Joe attended local schools in Pawtucket (Potter, Goff, and Tolman) and then attended URI, where he graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He ended his carrier working for General Dynamics Electric Boat for 33 years as a systems/software engineer in the Ship Control Department.

Joe was extremely active in the Westerly Yacht Club, having held many positions of responsibility including being Commodore in 2002 and 2005. He was also involved in the finance committee, having held the chairmanship for several years, and was a contributing member of the by-law committee.

Joe's biggest thrill was to spend time with his family and friends. He was an avid boater who loved being on the water and rafting with his family members and friends. Joe loved Block Island and tried to spend as much time as possible moored in his favorite spot as well as vacationing annually in Newport.

Joe's philosophy was that it was easier to be a nice person than to go out of your way not to be. He and his family would like to thank everyone for their friendship, love, support, caring, cards, and kind notes that always provided Joe with energy and strength to live his life to the fullest. Thank you for being a part of his life. Joe requested we not fret his passing, but instead celebrate it!

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, July 25th from 4:00-7:00 PM at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. Burial is private. The family will host a memorial reception at the Westerly Yacht Club on Friday July 26th from 11:00 AM-2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Office of Development, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Bone Marrow Transplant Unit, 330 Brookline Ave. (OV), Boston, MA 02215 in Joseph's memory. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com Published in The Westerly Sun on July 23, 2019