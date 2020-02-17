|
|
Joseph Paul Cimalore Jr., 93, of Highland Avenue, Westerly, passed away at the Westerly Hospital peacefully surrounded by three generations of his loving family. Joseph was born in Westerly, the son of the late Joseph and Christine (Pellegrino) Cimalore. He had a strong belief in God and was a devoted, lifetime member of Immaculate Conception Church. Joe worked for the Westerly highway department for 35 years. Following his retirement there, he then, worked as a crossing guard for 25 years for the Westerly Public School System. Being a crossing guard was Joseph's passion because of his love for children. He was a member of the Elks, Callabrese, Bocci and Italo Clubs. Joe managed little league baseball for Pucci's and Westerly Credit Union. He was a huge New York Yankees fan. Joe will be remembered for the love he had for his family and friends, going for coffee and lunch at the senior center. He had a contagious, beautiful, happy smile that will remain forever instilled in our hearts. Besides his parents, Joseph was pre-deceased by brothers, Louie and Nunzio Cimalore and his sister, Mary Engle. Joseph leaves his wife, Eleanor R. (Strafach) Cimalore of 65 years, he is also survived by his son, Joseph Cimalore and his wife Cathy, his son, David Cimalore, his daughter, Lori Cimalore Scheller and her husband Mike, five grandchildren, Kristi Scheller Ferraro and her husband Jonathan, Michael Scheller, Danny Scheller, Joseph Cimalore, and Justin Cimalore, and four wonderful great-grandchildren, Trinity, Khloe, Christian and Justin. He is also survived by his brothers, Pasquale and Thomas Cimalore, his sisters, Rose Laudone and Susan Williams along with many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Church, 111 High Street, Westerly. There will be no procession from the funeral home. Burial will take place at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly. Calling hours will take place at Rushlow-Iacoi Funeral Home & Crematory, 64 Friendship Street, Westerly on Sunday from 4-7 pm. For online condolences, please go to www.rushlowiacoifuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020