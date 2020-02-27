|
|
Joseph R. "Tut" Donahue, Sr., 93, of Westerly, passed away on February 25, 2020 at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London. He was the husband of the late Anna Muntimuri.
Joseph was born in Pawcatuck, CT the son of the late John and Ann Donahue. He had been employed for over forty years in the maintenance department of the George C Moore Co in Westerly. Tut was a long-time communicant of St. Pius X Church and was the senior member of the Mt. Carmel Society. Mr. Donahue was also the oldest living member of the Calabrese Society and was a life member of both the Bocce Club and the Westerly Lodge of Elks BPOE 678. Tut was a passionate NY Yankee and NY football Giants fan. He had also proudly served his country during WWII in the US Navy.
He is survived by two sons Gregory M Donahue of Costa Mesa, CA and Michael L Donahue of Rockville, MD. He also leaves a brother Leo Donahue of Ledyard, CT, half brother Paul Mitchell of North Stonington, CT, and three sisters Patty Lucy of Pawcatuck, Joyce DiGangi of Ledyard, and Maureen Reale of Westerly, and will be missed by his grandchildren Kelley Donahue and Brent Jacobson as well as one great granddaughter Layla. Joseph was predeceased by his son Joseph R. Donahue Jr.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday February 28th from 5-7 pm in the Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce Street, Westerly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 am in St. Pius X Church, 44 Elm Street, Westerly. There is no procession from the funeral home to the church. Burial will immediately follow in St. Sebastian Cemetery. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Feb. 27, 2020