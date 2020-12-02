Joseph V. Nasiatka, 71, of Pawcatuck passed away November 30, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven after a courageous battle with cancer. He was predeceased by his wife, Linda.
Joseph was born in New London on April 17, 1949 to Beatrice (Natale) and Joseph F. Nasiatka. He grew up in Old Mystic and graduated from Stonington High School. Upon graduation, and at the height of the Vietnam War, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, fulfilling his life-long ambition to serve his country. He rose to the rank of Meritorious Sergeant which is awarded for exceptional performance of duty and leadership potential. He saw service in several countries in Asia.
He is survived by his twin brother Rocco of Westerly, R.I. and his sister Carol Carpenter and her husband Bruce of Stonington. He also leaves his niece, Jennifer Carpenter and her husband Dr. Paul Rouzer of Minneapolis, Minnesota, his nephew Stephen Carpenter and his wife Amy Palmer and their son, Thomas, of Bethesda, Maryland.
Joseph was employed as the Chief Plant Operator of the Groton Utilities Water Treatment Division. He was extremely proud of his team and he fostered a spirit of cooperation and teamwork in his group.
Joe was an avid reader of military history and he delighted in regaling his sister, a retired history teacher, of his knowledge of military battles, especially those involving the United States Marines.
His faith, his family and its ethnic roots, and the Marine Corps formed his life foundation and enabled him to wage the courageous battle that ended a life well-lived. Semper Fi, Joie.
The family thanks the staff at the Smilow Cancer Center and the staff of the Yale New Haven ICU for their compassionate care of Joe. The family also thanks the Groton Utilities personnel for their many acts of kindness during Joe's illness.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center be made in Joe's honor.
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly will be assisting the family during this time.
For online condolences please visit www.buckler-johnston.com