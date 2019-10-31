The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Services
S.R. Avery Funeral Home
3A Bank Street
Hope Valley, RI 02832
(401) 539-2271
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Massachusetts National Veterans Cemetery
Connery Ave.
Bourne, RI
Joseph W. King


1947 - 2019
Joseph W. King Obituary
Joseph W. King, 72, Richmond, RI, died peacefully on Saturday October 26, 2019 at his home, surrounded by loved ones.
Born in Waltham, MA on August 16, 1947, and raised in Dorchester, MA, he was the son of the late Joseph A. King and the late Katherine (O'Neil) King.
Joe was a computer manuscript writer for many years before retiring.
He was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War, serving 3 tours of duty in the United Sates Air Force, for "7 years, 1month, 27 days, 4hours, 10 minutes and an undetermined amount of seconds".
Joe will be remembered for his generosity, his "Joe-King" sense of humor and for his caring personality.
He will be missed by his siblings, Ruthann McGill and her husband Craig of Kingston, MA, Christopher King of Dallas, TX, Charles King and his wife Jill of Easton MA and Cathy Weinberg and her husband David of Syracuse, NY. He also leaves several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, his long-time best friend Steve Bouchard of Warwick, RI, and his dear friend Lynn Steffens of Richmond, RI.
A graveside service will be held on Friday November 1, 2019 at 1PM at the Massachusetts National Veterans Cemetery, Connery Ave.
Bourne, Barnstable County, Massachusetts, 02532 USA.
For online condolences please visit www.averyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
