Josephine B. (Brusa) Toldo


Josephine B. (Brusa) Toldo, 100, of Pawcatuck and formerly of Mystic, CT passed away on Saturday morning, April 20, 2019 at Davis Place of Danielson, CT. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Frederick H. Toldo on December 4, 1993. She is survived by her son, Frederick "Rick" Toldo (Judy) of Fenton, MI, her daughter, Giannine Armstrong (John) of Plainfield, CT, her daughter, Mary Jo DePerry (Joe) of Pawcatuck, 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was also pre-deceased by her son, Stephen J. Toldo and her sister, Rosa Verno.
Mrs. Toldo was born in Westerly on December 28, 1918, the daughter of the late Constantine L. and Giannina (Pasetti) Brusa. She was an accountant for many years at Davis-Standard of Pawcatuck. Josephine was a devout catholic and a parishioner of St. Michael Church of Pawcatuck.
Funeral services will be private and are under the direction of Rushlow-Iacoi Funeral Home & Crematory, 64 Friendship Street, Westerly. For online condolences, please go to www.rushlowiacoifuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
