Josephine M. (Sammataro) Narciso, 95, of Granite St. Westerly, RI , died on Thursday July 23, 2020, at the Westerly Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Alfred T. Narciso.
Born in Westerly, RI on November 5, 1924 she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Domenica (Turo) Sammataro.
A strong and independent woman, she worked for Hamilton Aircraft during World War II, George C. Moore Co. and retired from Yardney Electric. She was a communicant of St. Pius X Church in Westerly.
Josephine will be sadly missed by her daughter, Carol Crandall and her husband Les Crandall of Westerly, RI and her two grandsons, David Crandall and his wife Sarah of VT and Brian Crandall and his wife Erin of MA. She also leaves 4 great grandchildren in addition to many Turo cousins , and Narciso nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Angelo Sammataro.
The family is especially grateful to Peg and her "angel" caregivers and to Meghan, Katrina and the nurses and staff of Hope Hospice for keeping Josephine safe, healthy and happy in her home.
For those who feel comfortable attending during the Covid 19 situation, a Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, July 27th, at 10:00 AM at St. Pius X Church. The Narciso family sincerely appreciates the thoughts and prayers of those who are unable to attend. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Pius X Church, 44 Elm ST, Westerly or HopeHealth Hospice, 1085 North Main St. Providence, RI 02904
