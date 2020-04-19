|
Josephine (Lombardo) Robinson, 97, of Burleson, Texas and formerly of Westerly, passed away in Burleson on Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was the wife of the late Richard Robinson.
Born in Pawcatuck, Conn., she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Lombardo.
Josephine worked as a Dept. Clerk for Electric Boat in Groton for many years until her retirement 1984. She was a communicant of St. Michael Church.
Josephine leaves behind her daughter Darlene Steele of Burleson, TX; her sister Conni Cofone of Arizona; four grandchildren, Mark Steele, Jacqueline Steele, Jeffrey Steele and Jennifer Johnson; nine great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Richard W. Robinson, Jr.; and four siblings, John P. Lombardo, Gaspar Lombardo, Mary A. Casale and Frances J. Thibodeau.
Visiting hours are omitted. Funeral service and burial are respectfully private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Apr. 19, 2020