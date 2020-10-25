Joshua D. McDonald, beloved husband of Kristin (Urra) McDonald, of High Street, Westerly, passed away at his home on Monday, October 19, 2020.
Born in Newport, RI, he was the cherished son of Lauri Hodovan (McDonald) of Lincoln, RI and the late Walter Lush.
Joshua worked as a Rideshare driver.
In addition to his wife and mother, Joshua will be dearly missed by his three sisters, Linnsey Pichette, Andrea Hodovan and Sammantha Stephens; as well as seven nieces and nephews.
All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Alzheimer's Association
in Joshua's memory. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com