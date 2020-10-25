1/
Joshua D. McDonald
Joshua D. McDonald, beloved husband of Kristin (Urra) McDonald, of High Street, Westerly, passed away at his home on Monday, October 19, 2020.
Born in Newport, RI, he was the cherished son of Lauri Hodovan (McDonald) of Lincoln, RI and the late Walter Lush.
Joshua worked as a Rideshare driver.
In addition to his wife and mother, Joshua will be dearly missed by his three sisters, Linnsey Pichette, Andrea Hodovan and Sammantha Stephens; as well as seven nieces and nephews.
All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Alzheimer's Association in Joshua's memory. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com

Published in The Westerly Sun on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
