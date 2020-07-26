Joshua Wilkins, 43, of Coventry, passed away Wednesday, July 15th. Born in South Kingstown, he was a son of Diane (Abosso) Welles and her husband Robert of Charlestown. He is also survived by his father James R. Wilkins, Jr. of Wakefield; a sister Rhonda Lendechae of Warwick; and his maternal grandfather Tony Abosso of Waterford, CT, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was the brother of the late Anita Gonzolez, and grandson of the late Shirley Mae (Wing) Abosso and Jim and Joan Wilkins.
Joshua was a special needs child who attended many early intervention schools in Rhode Island. After graduating Evergreen Center in Milford, MA, Josh resided as an adult in a local group home in West Kingston.
Joshua spent his past few years as a resident of many nursing homes in RI specializing in tracheotomy care. "Patient Number One" resided under the outstanding care at Coventry Respiratory Care and Rehab where he finally succumbed to lower GI complications, not Covid-19.
We pray that Joshua may continue to rest in peace till Jehovah calls and he can answer in a resurrection with a perfect mind and body into God's Kingdom under Jesus Christ.
A memorial service via zoom meeting is planned for Saturday August 1st beginning at 1 pm for a time to converse and share memories, with the actual service beginning at 2 pm. For the zoom meeting ID number, please call Diane and Bob Welles at 401-364-1617. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.