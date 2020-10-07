Joy Allison (LaFratta) Terranova was welcomed into this world on June 18, 1983. On Friday, Oct 2, at the young age of 37, her spirit was freed from this earth in pursuit of what the heavens might hold. For the broken hearts left behind, comfort must come from seeing her irresistible smile, and hearing her voice and laughter in our sweetest of memories. Joy was born in Enfield, CT, where she spent her childhood, and graduated from Enrico Fermi High School in 2001. Among those who grieve the loss of a wife and mother, a sister, daughter and friend, are her husband of 14 years Lou Terranova, of Westerly, RI, who loved Joy so completely, and her children, son Bailey, and daughters Ashlinn and Eowyn. Their young hearts will heal in time, for their mother's love was boundless, and it will carry them to eventual peace. Joy's mother, Diane Chesebro, with her husband Guy, of Stonington, CT, and father, David LaFratta of Thailand, have been left heartbroken by the loss of a child. Her sister Erin Apanovitch with husband Ryan, of Bristol, CT and her brother Nathan LaFratta of Windsor Locks, CT are also left grieving for their beloved sister and friend. Also mourning her loss are her in-laws, Michael and Mary Ellen Terranova, of Westerly, RI, who embraced and loved Joy, as did all who knew her. She will be missed, too, by her many Aunts and Uncles, cousins and friends.
An outdoor, socially distanced service is planned for Saturday, Oct 10 at 1:00pm in Spellman Park on Spellman Drive, Stonington in the West Pavilion by the pond. Please wear a mask. To share a message of remembrance with her family, please visit www.dinotofuneral.com.