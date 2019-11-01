|
|
Mrs. Judith (Judy) Algieri Lyon passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home surrounded by family. She was born on February 19, 1941 in Westerly, to Louis and Annuziata Algieri.
Judy is survived by her two sons: Robert Salimeno ( Tammy) and Richard Salimeno (Jane); five grandchildren and a great granddaughter ; sister Angeline Burdick (Dale) and brother Louis Algieri (Beth). Along with several nieces, nephews and special friends.
Special thank-you to the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice for the loving and tender care.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Lane Winston Salem, NC 27107.
Per her wishes there will be no visitation or service.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Nov. 1, 2019